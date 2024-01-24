Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 5,829 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises about 1.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.38% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. 1,299,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,959. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

