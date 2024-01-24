Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 75,135 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VEU stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. 3,872,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,740. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.