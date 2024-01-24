Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 235,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Capula Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of EVgo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. SCP Investment LP grew its stake in EVgo by 180.0% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

EVgo Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE EVGO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

