Capula Management Ltd Buys 5,949 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1,447.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $71.19. 1,205,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,004. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

View Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.