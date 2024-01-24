Capula Management Ltd Buys 7,080 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 466,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,628,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGND traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $73.71. 20,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,848. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.41. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGND. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

