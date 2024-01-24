Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 41,160 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARVN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Arvinas by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arvinas by 743.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 129,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $42.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

