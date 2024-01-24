Capula Management Ltd Invests $834,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 137.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Guardant Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.64. 384,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,906. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. The business had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

