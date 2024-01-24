Capula Management Ltd Invests $907,000 in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Capula Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Vivid Seats at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 1,360,674 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,504,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 855,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,564,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEAT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 242,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,659. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $188.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $147,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,584,776 shares of company stock valued at $147,170,899. Company insiders own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

