Capula Management Ltd Invests $910,000 in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,564 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

RITM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 1,272,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.