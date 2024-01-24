Capula Management Ltd Makes New $503,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,093. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

