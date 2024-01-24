Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $75.33. The company had a trading volume of 911,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,615. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.