Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $94,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $64,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,836.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,700 shares of company stock worth $56,310,685 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DASH stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $107.23. 1,453,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,729. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $107.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

