Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 1,243,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,333. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Insider Activity

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

