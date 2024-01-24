Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 43,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 51.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 137.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 42,374 shares in the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 166,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,554. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on TWST
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 just-upgraded energy stocks to put on your radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.