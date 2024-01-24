Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:X traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,301,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.07. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United States Steel

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.