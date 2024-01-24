Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LYB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.84. 430,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

