Capula Management Ltd Sells 880 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Capula Management Ltd cut its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 826,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 54.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,466,000 after purchasing an additional 280,540 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AGO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.46. The stock had a trading volume of 62,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,926. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $82.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801 over the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

