Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.16. The company had a trading volume of 564,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average is $152.97. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

