Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.01 and its 200 day moving average is $261.93. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.