CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

