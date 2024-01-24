Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $33.70.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

