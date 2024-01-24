Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Down 3.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 28,406,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 27,798,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after buying an additional 1,683,434 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 276,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

