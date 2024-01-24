Castle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
RYT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. 764,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
