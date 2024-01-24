Castle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

RYT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. 764,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.