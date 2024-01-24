CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $224.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $229.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.36.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

