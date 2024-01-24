Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up to $51.99

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.99, but opened at $54.01. Celsius shares last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 1,228,045 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.33 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Celsius Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,585 shares of company stock worth $26,424,401. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 212,838 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 63,211 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

