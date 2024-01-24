Centric Wealth Management Acquires 708 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,760 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after buying an additional 338,820 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $107.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,567. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

