Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,914,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,237,131. The firm has a market cap of $208.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

