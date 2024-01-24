Centric Wealth Management Buys 2,870 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.21. 2,536,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $472.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

