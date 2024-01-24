Centric Wealth Management Has $224,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

