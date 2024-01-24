Centric Wealth Management Invests $1.32 Million in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth about $3,180,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,165,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Braskem by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 655,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Braskem S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 78.09%. On average, analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

