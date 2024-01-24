Centric Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares comprises about 1.6% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management owned about 1.06% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 34.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA:NUGT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,443,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

