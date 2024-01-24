Centric Wealth Management Purchases 517 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. CDW accounts for about 1.4% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.33. 575,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,506. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.33 and a 200-day moving average of $208.36. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $229.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

