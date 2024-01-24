Centric Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Diodes accounts for approximately 1.2% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Diodes worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

DIOD stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

