Centric Wealth Management Takes $1.01 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Coty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Coty by 18.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Coty Trading Down 2.7 %

Coty stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. 4,011,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,738. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. Coty’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

