Certuity LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of PG opened at $153.98 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.