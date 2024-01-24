Chainbing Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $83.78 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

