Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) versus Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Head-To-Head Survey

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Dominari has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Charles Schwab has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dominari and Charles Schwab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Charles Schwab 2 6 7 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Charles Schwab has a consensus target price of $69.69, suggesting a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Charles Schwab’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charles Schwab is more favorable than Dominari.

11.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Dominari shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Charles Schwab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and Charles Schwab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -35.32% -33.02% Charles Schwab 26.90% 22.07% 1.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dominari and Charles Schwab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A N/A -$22.11 million N/A N/A Charles Schwab $18.84 billion 6.04 $5.07 billion $2.54 25.30

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari.

Summary

Charles Schwab beats Dominari on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. It offers brokerage accounts with equity and fixed income trading, margin lending, options trading, futures and forex trading, and cash management capabilities, including certificates of deposit; third-party mutual funds through the Mutual Fund Marketplace and Mutual Fund OneSource service, as well as mutual fund trading and clearing services to broker-dealers; exchange-traded funds; advisory solutions for managed portfolios, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, specialized planning, and full-time portfolio management; banking products comprising checking and savings accounts, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. It also provides digital retirement calculators; integrated web-, mobile-, and software-based trading platforms, real-time market data, options trading, premium research, and multi-channel access; self-service education and support tools; online research and analysis tools; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retirement plan services. The Company operates domestic branch offices in 48 states and the District of Columbia, as well as locations in Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

