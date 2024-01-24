Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 10.6% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $40,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

Charter Communications stock traded down $7.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.53. 1,462,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.02 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.