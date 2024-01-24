Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 26th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$483.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$451.70 million.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.