Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 3.1% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.15% of Chevron worth $478,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

