Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

CVX opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.