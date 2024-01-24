China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.35

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.
China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile
China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.
