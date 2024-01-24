City of London (LON:CTY) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.05

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
City of London Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of CTY stock opened at GBX 402.35 ($5.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,095.38 and a beta of 0.66. City of London has a one year low of GBX 371.50 ($4.72) and a one year high of GBX 432 ($5.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 401.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 395.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
About City of London
