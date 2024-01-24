Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 131,692 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 20,480.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,692 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.30% of monday.com worth $21,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Down 2.9 %

monday.com stock traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 709,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,190. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $218.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.07 and a 200 day moving average of $167.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNDY. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

