Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after buying an additional 7,794,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,228 shares of company stock valued at $19,785,171. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $88.08. 19,728,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,321,079. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

