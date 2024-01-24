Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $235.11 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 783,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.3% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $235,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $5.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,568,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,321,359. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $396.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 803,247 shares of company stock valued at $272,507,763. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.