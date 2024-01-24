Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $510.21 Million Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Elbit Systems makes up approximately 7.1% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 5.81% of Elbit Systems worth $510,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

ESLT stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,158. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $225.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.73.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.06). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.