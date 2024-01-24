Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,204 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 116,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $58,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 230,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,084,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $513.37. 2,918,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $533.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

