Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $44.86 Million in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,855,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.74% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,177,000 after buying an additional 476,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.51. 444,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,550. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $246.04 and a one year high of $364.08.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

