Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.52.

Netflix stock traded up $52.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,382,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $477.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $562.50. The stock has a market cap of $238.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

